NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – When you hear the word Boeing, I am guessing airplanes immediately come to mind.

This past weekend, as they have done for the past ten years, employees came together at the facility in North Charleston and, instead of building planes, built bikes.

It’s a well-oiled machine on this makeshift assembly line in Boeing, South Carolina.

Their mission on this day is to assemble nearly 400 bikes in time for Christmas, making the perfect present.

“We are so grateful,” said Katie Blomquist, founder of Going Places. Her mission is to give every kid who wants one a new bike.

Going Places, in partnership with Boeing, delivers nearly 400 freshly built bicycles to toys for tots and students at Mary Ford Elementary.

“This is what I do is for that moment, so when that moment on that date comes, and we get to reveal those bikes to those kids it never gets old,” Blomquist said. “I always get emotional because I know all year that that moment is going to change their life, change their childhood.”

“I live for this. I absolutely live for this. Everybody that knows me knows that this is my time of year,” said Bill Coats, sitewide coordinator at Boeing for Toys for Tots.

Coats knows what it means to be without.

“When I was a young kid, my mom raised three kids on her own. We had nothing. It was food, clothes, and a roof over our heads,” Coats expressed. “If it wasn’t for communities and organizations like this, we wouldn’t have had Christmas. The difference that they made by reaching out made a huge difference in my life. It let me know that somebody cared.”

And that’s why Coats was in charge of this bike build for the past ten years.

In that time, Bill and his Boeing teammates assembled and delivered close to 4,000 bicycles, and that added up to a lot of smiling faces on Christmas morning.

“We give them a bike now he can ride with all of his friends and be included and not feel left out. And we’re also helping the parents who can’t afford to go out. They are struggling to make ends meet, and we can make that difference for them as well.”

“What a difference, one toy, one bike, can make the difference in one child’s life. When you have this many people involved, how many kids can we touch to make a difference? It’s to me it’s heartfelt that we actually are able to do this.”

As you know, we here at News 2 will help deliver some of those bikes on Christmas morning, working with the Marines, Toys for Tots, and Boeing.

We thank everyone at Boeing and the people who make Christmas so much better for so many families.

