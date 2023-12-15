CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- To say our global security environment is complex is an understatement.

China is and has been seen as our biggest threat. Now, we have Ukraine, Russia, Israel, and Hamas.

Throw in the non-traditional threats to our national security, and this all led to a fascinating sit-down interview with an expert who talks about how we should face these challenges in both the short and long term.

“That’s right, it’s like juggling chainsaws, you know, I mean any of them could escalate, could ignite into world war magnitude,” said Michael Miklaucic, a senior fellow at the Institute for National Strategic Studies and National Defense University.

“We would benefit from looking at things from an asymmetrical point of view where we can make a cost to them, to our adversaries, of their aggression so high that it might deter them from that aggression,” Miklaucic says we are never not basing threats from our enemies.

“With our adversaries, there are so many attack surfaces now, and they are looking for every opportunity to identify and exploit each one of those attack surfaces, so I think, yes, this is a new normal, and it requires constant and permanent vigilance,” said Mikclaucic.

During our conversation, Miklaucic told me the National Security community likes to deal with 50-yard targets before dealing with long-term threats and that our biggest problems aren’t necessarily from others.

“The most dangerous threats to us right now are possibly the collusion of Russia, China, and Iran building a united front against the western United States and its allies and partners, but there is also an internal threat which is our own, I guess you could call it our own complacency, our own unwillingness to recognize the threat as it is, at the scale that it is, the magnitude that it is, and the unwillingness to pay the price to meet those challenges. And it will be a price,” Miklaucic stated.

We discussed addressing the non-traditional threats facing our country today, such as climate change, causing mass migrations. Just take a look at our southern border.

“It’s hard to imagine that our adversaries, Russia and China, are not trying to infiltrate that refugee tsunami and place agents of influence or even agents of operation in the United States or even our European allies,” according to Miklaucic.

Then there’s Artificial Intelligence, A.I., a technology advancing far more rapidly than the legal or ethical regimes that govern it. Miklaucic says we don’t fully appreciate the magnitude of the threat it poses.

“It’s the weaponization of the technology and the correct balance between them the role of the human being and the role of the artificial intelligence. In, for example, the use of weapon systems, do we need humans in the loop? Do we need them in the loop? Should they be beside the loop? Who actually makes the decision, and what is that decision based on?” Miklaucic questioned.

The pandemic is another concern for Miklaucic, saying COVID humbled us and showed our vulnerability.

“What is even more frightening to me is that the next one could be manmade,” said Miklaucic.

So, how do we counter these threats and beat these challenges? By not going it alone.

“There is no national security threat that can be successfully managed unilaterally, for any threat, whether it is as human as terrorism or human trafficking or as natural as climate change or a pandemic, success depends on collaboration with our allies and partners.”

Miklaucic was recently featured as the speaker at an event by the World Affairs Council of Charleston. The goal of that council is to help increase our local community’s understanding of the world.

