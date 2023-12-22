CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) –The Lowcountry never fails when it comes to the Toys for Tots Campaign.

For 37 years now, News 2 has worked with the Marines to make the holidays special for those who otherwise may have gone without.

The spirit and compassion have been on full display recently here at the News 2 station.

“All right, continuing on, it’s our all-day Toys for Tots blitz,” announced Rob Fowler, Chief Meteorologist at News 2.

It Was a couple of days before Christmas, and here at News 2, we were all stirring; we had things to do.

The toys for those tots were coming in in a hurry. We accepted them with smiles.

“It’s a joyous time of year. Merry Christmas to all at channel 2. Love coming here for Toys for Tots; what a great event,” Santa said.

A 12-hour blitz, people stopping by to drop off toys, a last chance to spread some holiday joy. Away to the toy factory, these presents will go, creating smiles and happiness for children, young and old.

“There will be a lot of kids who definitely will be having Christmas who may not have had Christmas, so the Lowcountry comes through again,” Fowler explained.

The Lowcountry’s chief meteorologist was a huge part of this campaign.

Thank you, Rob Fowler. Your compassion for others is something we should all strive to attain.

“All these kids, they’re getting all these great toys from the generous hearts and souls of the Lowcountry, so we thank you all for contributing,” Santa said.

Now, people are dropping off toys, coaches, and the U.S. Marines, too, or just people who care; we thank you for all that you do.

Pet Kelsey College of Charleston Basketball Coach shared his thoughts on Toys for Tots.

“Unbelievable cause, Toys for Tots is an amazing initiative. I give News 2 a ton of credit for doing this, providing a wonderful Christmas to kids in need in the city of Charleston.”

As the presents are stockpiled into units and taken to the toy factory with care, under the tree on Christmas morning, these toys will soon be there.

“The bottom line is there are some kids that may not have gotten some [toys] for Christmas, so for whatever reason, but that’s not going to happen now,” Fowler said.

Some may call this work, but that’s not the right word. It’s a labor of love, this way to describe it much more preferred.

Fowler explained what this campaign is for.

“We know these toys are being donated, they’ll go to the right place, the Marines will make sure, the police will make sure they get under Christmas trees this Christmas, and that’s what it’s all about, all for the kids.”

So, as I end this verse, because of you, a very Merry Christmas is on its way, so much so that Santa may need a bigger sleigh.

Several of us will join the police, Marines, and dozens of others to help deliver those toys to children on Christmas morning.

If you ever want to be a part of something special, this is it.

You can email Bclark@wcbd.com or submit here if you would like to nominate an everyday hero.