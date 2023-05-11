CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Museum is embarking on an archeological excavation of a historic house in downtown Charleston and teaming up with College of Charleston professors for the project.

The multi-day archaeological exploration began earlier this week in the cellar of the Heyward-Washington House with objects discovered likely to be centuries old.

The house dates to 1772, but archeologists believe this is the third house to have stood at the Church Street address, meaning evidence of earlier buildings and their inhabitants are likely preserved beneath the structure.

Research suggests a house and the shop of a gunsmith, named John Milner, stook at the same spot – but it was likely destroyed by the fire of 1740.

The goal of this research is to discover and preserve the rich history of Charleston.

Excavation will continue at the site through Thursday. Any evidence found of an earlier existing cellar space will be preserved.