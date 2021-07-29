Excessive heat expected across the Lowcountry through the weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Very hot temperatures are on tap for the back half of this week.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers says after a stretch of unsettled days, the weather pattern will change significantly for the end of the week into the weekend, bringing high temps well into the 90s.

Heat index values could reach between 105 and 120 during the afternoon hours Thursday. Even hotter temperatures are expected Friday and Saturday with some inland areas approaching the century mark each afternoon.

“Humidity values will support afternoon heat index values near 110 for most with some approaching 115, especially east of US 17-A,” said Marthers.

Prepare for the heat: Complete outdoor tasks, like mowing the lawn and watering plants in the morning. You should also take a minute to change air filters, so your air conditioner is not working overtime.

Be sure to check on elderly neighbors and bring pets inside.

Marthers says the heat will break early next week as unsettled weather returns.