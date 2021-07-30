Excessive heat warning issued with very hot temps expected through the weekend

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Dangerous heat is expected through the weekend as very hot weather settles into the area for the end of this week.

The National Weather Service issues an excessive heat warning for the Charleston metro first time since June of 2012.

Temperatures will soar into the mid to upper 90s for most of the Lowcountry, combining with high amounts of humidity to produce very dangerous head index values near 115.

Prepare for the heat: Complete outdoor tasks, like mowing the lawn and watering plants in the morning. You should also take a minute to change air filters, so your air conditioner is not working overtime.

Be sure to check on elderly neighbors and bring pets inside.

Storm Team 2 meteorologists say the heat will break early next week as unsettled weather returns.