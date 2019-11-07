EXCLUSIVE: NCPD search for armed robbery suspect with long rap sheet; victim thankful to be alive

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department is one step closer to solving a crime that left one homeowner nearly $2000 short and fearful.

North Charleston Police say they responded to the intersection of Spruce Blvd and Bramble Avenue for a reported armed robbery on November 1. Once on scene, the victim said two men were trying to sell a pressure washer. The report saying during their interaction, one of the men pulled a handgun out and shot at the victim’s feet. NCPD says the man that had the gun hit the victim in the head with the gun and it went off a second time.

“I was scared a little bit, but I was more concerned about the kids who were right next to me,” the victim said.

The victim, wanting to remain anonymous out of fear of retaliation, said the two guys noticed he had money in his pocket. He said that’s when they stole the $1700 in his pocket and then ran.

NCPD has now identified the two suspects as Corey Thompkins, 35, and Arthur Love, 31. Love is currently booked in the Al Cannon Detention Center and faces an armed robbery with deadly weapon charge and two receiving stolen goods charges.

NCPD is currently looking for Thompkins, who they say is armed and dangerous and has an extensive rap sheet.

“He has some property crime, and then he moved into weapon offenses and he’s had some drug charges as well,” Lieutenant Al Kuechler said. “Now we are going into armed robbery with shots fired and that’s progressing and no telling what’s next. “

Police are now hoping the community will step in to help.

“The small details that citizens may not think is a big deal is a big deal to us,” Kuechler said. “Keep your eye out. If they see this suspect do not approach him.”

Please call CRIMESTOPPERS at 843-554-1111 to submit tips in regards to this crime.