Expect heavy traffic when the Coastal Carolina Fair kicks-off Thursday in Ladson

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Coastal Carolina Fair kicks off Thursday at the Exchange Park in Ladson.

State Troopers remind you to use caution when traveling to the fair or near the fairgrounds.

Motorists can expect the find the worst congestion near College Park Road and Highway 78.

The gates will open at 3:00 p.m. on weekdays, 10:00 a.m. on Saturdays and noon on Sundays.

Troops say you should allow yourself plenty of time to get to the fair or around the fairgrounds if you are not attending.

Pay attention to electronic signboards and other signage that will give motorists instructions and follow the directions of uniformed State Troopers who will be directing traffic into and out of the fair.

You should not stop in the roadway to load or unload passengers – there are designated drop-off and pick-up locations near the front gate along US 78.

Handicap parking is accessible from US 78 front gate. Enter the loop near the Exchange Park sign.

General parking can be accessed from Market Drive off of College Park Road or US 78 prior to the main gate.

The Coastal Carolina Fair kicks off October 31st and runs through Sunday, November 10th.