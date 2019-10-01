LIST: Charleston roads close due to 8′ high tide on Tuesday

See an updated list of closures below.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is expecting flooding in low lying areas around the city Tuesday morning.

A high tide of 8-feet is predicted at 11:00 a.m.

“We see this all the time, but when anything is expected over 7-feet you can bet we’ll see flooding downtown,” said Storm Team 2 meteorologist Arielle Whooley.

COASTAL FLOOD WARNING issued for part of Colleton, Charleston and Beaufort Co until 1pm. Up to 2 feet of saltwater inundation could lead to significant flooding. DO NOT drive into flooded roadway. Budget extra time for possible detours. #CHSwx #SCwx @WCBD #CountOn2 pic.twitter.com/Ltg2p4XqWn — Arielle Whooley (@arielle_WX) October 1, 2019

Charleston Police say motorists can expect intersections such as Broad Street, Lockwood Drive, Fishburne Avenue and Hagood Avenue, among others, to flood and possibly be impassable.

Drivers should use caution and not drive around barricades and never drive through flooded roadways.

CURRENT CLOSINGS

Broad Street at Ashley Avenue – all lanes closed

Hagood Avenue between Fishburne and Flood – all lanes closed

Highway 61 on-ramp at Highway 17 – all lanes closed

Lockwood Drive between Beaufain and Barre – all lanes closed

Washington Street between Laurens and Hasell – all lanes closed