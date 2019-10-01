LIST: Charleston roads close due to 8′ high tide on Tuesday

See an updated list of closures below.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is expecting flooding in low lying areas around the city Tuesday morning.
A high tide of 8-feet is predicted at 11:00 a.m.
“We see this all the time, but when anything is expected over 7-feet you can bet we’ll see flooding downtown,” said Storm Team 2 meteorologist Arielle Whooley.
Charleston Police say motorists can expect intersections such as Broad Street, Lockwood Drive, Fishburne Avenue and Hagood Avenue, among others, to flood and possibly be impassable.
Drivers should use caution and not drive around barricades and never drive through flooded roadways.
CURRENT CLOSINGS
Broad Street at Ashley Avenue – all lanes closed
Hagood Avenue between Fishburne and Flood – all lanes closed
Highway 61 on-ramp at Highway 17 – all lanes closed
Lockwood Drive between Beaufain and Barre – all lanes closed
Washington Street between Laurens and Hasell – all lanes closed