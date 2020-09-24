Experience ‘gills, chills and thrills’ at the South Carolina Aquarium this Halloween

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – You can experience a spooky, nature-themed haunted trail this October at the South Carolina Aquarium.

The aquarium is kicking off the fall season with a new experience. For the first time ever, they are adding a haunted house experience as part of their fall festivities.

“The Haunted Trail will offer visitors the opportunity to get their fill of gills, chills and thrills as they traverse through spooky-themed rooms that are sure to give anyone a fright,” the aquarium said in a news release Thursday.

You’ll be able to enjoy the haunted trail beginning October 1st through October 31st.

Along with innovative and frightening effects, there will be a series of ‘scare control’ sensors. The aquarium said visitors who are daring enough are encouraged to wave their hand in front of the sensor to “truly test their tolerance for all things scary.”

The Haunted Trail will be the latest experience built fully in-house by the Aquarium’s talented exhibits team, following their most recent installation, “Monsters: From Micro to Mega.” The experience, creativity and craftiness of the three person team, combined with material donations from Buck Lumber and Building Supply, Inc. and Lowe’s have made it possible to bring this haunting new experience to life.

“We love making our team’s ideas a reality and offering our guests fun and unique experiences, especially around the holidays. We had concerns that it would not be possible this year but thankfully, Buck Lumber [and Building Supply, Inc.] and Lowe’s stepped up with generous donations that have allowed us to create an experience guests will thoroughly enjoy,” said Kevin Kampwerth, director of aquarium experience.

The haunted trail will be available to all guests who visit the South Carolina Aquarium in October. The feature will be included in the price of admission.

“It is meant to give chills and thrills to all who enter, so the Aquarium recommends a minimum age of eight years old and requires that all children under the age of 13 are accompanied by an adult,” said the Aquarium.

Social-distancing guidelines are in place and will be enforced to ensure the safety and health of Aquarium guests and staff.

Learn more: https://scaquarium.org/hauntedtrail