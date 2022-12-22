MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Experts are advising people to prepare for the frigid temperatures looming over the Lowcountry for Christmas weekend.

Kevin Smith, the owner of Servpro in Mount Pleasant, says that there is a list homeowners need to think about ahead of winter weather.

Turn your water off at street level.

“One thing you want to do is turn your water off at the street if you’re going out of town. We have a special key you can buy at a local hardware store and you can turn your water off with a key,” said Smith.

Insulate the pipes inside your house.

“You can also use a pool noodle. You can cut that in half, open it up and you can use that to insulate the pipes in your house,” said Smith.

Turn on faucets inside your house.

“You can also turn on the hot water and cold water. You don’t need to turn them on full blast, just a little trickle. That’ll keep the water flowing through the pipes,” said Smith.

Open cabinets to circulate heat.

“Any cabinets that are connected to an exterior wall you can open them up. That’ll allow the warm air from the house to enter the cabinets and keep those pipes warm,” said Smith.

Not taking these steps can cause a homeowner tens of thousands of dollars in damages.

If water freezes in pipes, it will thaw and break the pipes when the temperature rises. Then, a flood can happen inside a home.

“It can honestly run into the thousands for people who are not home and didn’t turn off their water and their pipes freeze. They can come back to a home full of water. That’s going to cost 30, 40, or 50 thousand dollars depending on how big your house is,” said Smith. “If you catch it early enough then it’ll limit the amount of money that you spend. Hopefully, you’re home and you catch it or it doesn’t happen at all.”