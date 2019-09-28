Experts say getting the flu shot early can give you better protection against the Flu

Flu season is approaching and with activity usually increasing in October, experts want to make sure you’re prepared.

Experts say you should be getting your flu shot as soon as possible because they take several weeks to take full affect.

This is especially true for people who are considered to be at high risk which includes people over the age of 65, pregnant women, young children, and people with a chronic condition or other illness.

For most people who get the flu, they will not need medical care and will recover in two weeks.

However, for other people, it can turn into pneumonia, bronchitis, sinus infections, and ear infections.

Flu season typically peaks from December to February with cases present from October to May.

If you start feeling the symptoms of Flu, including fatigue, a cough, sore throat, muscle aches, or fever then you should stay away from work and school to risk infecting others and seek medical attention.