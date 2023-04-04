SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Experts say the Lowcountry’s housing market is very strong right now. Realtors from across the tri-county area heard from experts in the industry about the latest trends.

The Charleston Trident Association of Realtors held an event Tuesday to celebrate Nexton’s 10-year anniversary while also discussing the current real estate market.

Local realtors like Kimo Esarey, who works with Coldwell Banker Realty, said they’ve seen several ups and downs in the Charleston real estate market over the years.

“Oh, I’ve seen it. My first house when I bought it was 16 1/2% interest,” said Esarey.

He said the market today is strong.

“We don’t have inventory. We don’t have the inventory. Rates are higher, but that scares some people because they’re used to seeing the three percent. Three percent aren’t coming back. At least not in my lifetime,” he said.

Katesha Breland, president of the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors, told realtors gathered for the meeting that in the last 10 years, the Lowcountry population grew nearly 25%.

“Market is excellent. I think what’s happening is people, they’re kind of uncertain as to what’s going to happen in the market,” she said. “We compare our market to 2019. Because that’s when it was more normal.”

Breland said that while closed sales were down 18% last year, when compared to 2019, sales were up 6%.

“As of right now, we’re still seeing sales happening. It’s still a great sustainable market here and we’re looking forward to a great year this year,” said Breland.

And some good news for sellers – the overall median sales price increased 14% compared to last year.