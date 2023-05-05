SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — When looking for a new restaurant to try or even a new plumber, many of us will start with Google to decide where to go using their customer reviews.

But consumer advocates warn that not all of the reviews can be trusted.

“You can get 100 fake reviews in the blink of an eye,” said Jason Brown, a consumer advocate.

Brown recently reached out to News 2 when he said he noticed a Summerville business may be the target of these fake reviews.

He said he found the business on Google while he was working with a company out of Colorado that was targeted by a swarm of negative fake reviews.

He said it’s a practice that is illegal, and with experts estimating that nearly 90 percent of consumers use online reviews before making a purchase, it can be detrimental to a business.

“It is almost making them close doors — so they can’t pay their bills,” Brown said. “They are losing their online visibility.”

Brown explained that some Google users that leave reviews will allow you to see on their profile what other companies they have written reviews for. He said this can be helpful when spotting fakes.

Brown said some of the users leaving reviews for the Colorado business had only written one other review, which was for the company in Summerville.

He said this is what led him to look into the Summerville business’s Google reviews, and he spotted a few red flags.

“I look for patterns in the reviews — if they are leaving reviews across the globe then that’s a good sign they are fake reviews,” Brown said. “Or if I see a lot of the same businesses showing up when I click on those review profiles — which is what I found with this company.”

Posting fake reviews is against Google’s policy, and Brown said he will report fake reviews to Google when he spots patterns. He claims more needs to be done to remove the fake profiles posting reviews.

“Something has to change,” said Brown. “At some point, they have to do something to protect consumers.”

News 2 reached out to Google about their policy and the claims about fake reviews for the Summerville business.

A Google spokesperson said, “Our policies clearly state reviews must be based on real experiences and information. We’ve looked into this case and have removed policy-violating content. When we find scammers trying to mislead people, we take action ranging from content removal to account suspension and even litigation.”

A report from Google in 2022 also said because of “updated models,” over 20 percent more fake reviews were taken down last year compared to 2021.

Chris Hadley with the Better Business Bureau said he agrees that agencies like Google and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) are doing more to protect consumers.

“A lot of these platforms are really starting to step up and understand the problem that we’re having right now,” said Hadley.

He also explained that the BBB has multiple practices in place to ensure their reviews are real.

“We read each one of these reviews that come in and then we send it to the business for a couple of reasons,” Hadley said. “We want to make sure it’s not one of their competition maybe disparaging them — but we’re always checking that IP address and that email address.”

For now, Hadley and Brown tell consumers to look at multiple sites including the BBB for reviews and do their own research.

“You have to play detective which is sad,” said Brown.

Consumer experts also said red flags to watch for are bad grammar or the user naming the business or product multiple times in their review.