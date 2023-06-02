CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – You can spend an evening touring America’s first museum by flashlight during a special event happening Friday night.

The Charleston Museum, which was founded in 1773, is offering a unique experience for the whole family as part of its 250th birthday celebration.

Guests are invited to explore the museum’s many galleries by flashlight during an after-hours event billed as “Nighttime at the Museum,” featuring its collection of figures from history and special displays.

“Craft activities and an exclusive scavenger hunt will also be available,” said organizers of the family-friendly event.

Visitors are invited to come dressed in their favorite costumes and bring their own flashlights. A food truck and treat shop will be on hand for purchase.

Those interested in attending Nighttime at the Museum must register online or by calling 843-722-2996 ext. 235. Tickets for non-member adults cost $25 and $10 for children. Members will pay $15 per adult and $5 per child.

Nighttime at the Museum takes place Friday, June 2nd from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.