“Explorers” program helps advance local students

SUMMERVILLE , SC (WCBD) – Are you a young adult looking to start on the right career path? Do you wish there was a way for you to test the waters before jumping right in?

If so, there’s a co-ed training organization that helps you get the experience you need.

Deciding on a career in the workforce can be stressful. That’s why a branch of the Boy Scouts of America, known as the Explorer Posts, aims to help you succeed.

For seventy years, the Explorer Posts have been molding students 14 to college age into experienced young professionals.

These first-hand training sessions take place all year round, giving students hands-on training.

Police, Fire and EMS are just a few posts that offer weekly training for young adults.

For students interested in Law Enforcement, participants learn all about Every Day Protocol by officers.

Simulations to test them may include traffic stops, active shooter responses and crisis intervention.

“No matter how well we do on an event, there’s always more things that we can learn to become better. Hearing different opinions on what we accomplished is very rewarding. We get to learn so much, not only about careers like law enforcement but also about the world in general and how we can make it better,” Caitlin Shelor. Sergeant of Charleston Police Explorers

According to organizers and post leaders, this program is beneficial to the community in many ways.

Through this training, local kids are getting insight into future careers in their home towns.

At the same time, current city officials and managers are getting a brush up on knowledge themselves.

“The students get excellent training for that career that they will pursue for the rest of their lives. Some of them might actually say…you know I’ve done this for a year or two or…that’s not for me. They then are not wasting their college choice or time on a career that that wouldn’t like. Ideally we are giving them 5 to 7 years of training before they officially begin the job,” Trevor Shelor, Coastal Carolina Counselor of Boy Scouts of America, District Executive

If you would like to join local Law Enforcement Explorers, you can contact, Trevor Shelor at Trevor.Shelor@scouting.org

Or you can visit their Facebook page here

If you’d like to check out other Explorer Opportunities near you, you can click the link here