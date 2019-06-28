Exploring America’s only Tea Plantation

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD)- It’s no secret that in the South we love our tea sweet and our chicken fried. Have you ever wondered where the tea in your glass came from?

Unless you bought your teabags from Charleston Tea Plantation, it’s definitely not from the U-S-of-A. They are the only commercial tea plantation in America; and have been for the last 3 decades.



With it’s sup-tropical climate and average rainfall of 52 inches a year; Wadmalaw Island is the perfect climate to grow tea plants. Just ask William Barclay Hall, the owner of Charleston Tea Plantation.

He’s a world-renowned tea taster and tea maker. At the plantation, he oversees the production of the entire tea-making process. If you take one of his trolley tours you can learn how the tea is grown, harvested, dried, and then makes it to shelves.



He bought the plantation from Lipton in 1987. Before Lipton even owned the land it belonged to Dr. Charles Shepard.

According to Hall, Shepard was the pioneer of tea-production in America and created many award-winning teas until his death in 1915. Now, Hall hopes to carry on his legacy to give his customers true, American-made tea.