MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews responded to an explosion on a boat at the Charleston Harbor Resort Marina.

Authorities say the incident happened at the fuel docks Sunday just before 9:00 p.m.

Three people were injured and transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Mike Mixon with the Mount Pleasant Fire Department said the fire was out when crews arrived.

