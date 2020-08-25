EXTRAS: High school and college-age students wanted for ‘Outer Banks’ season 2 filming in Charleston

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – New details were released this week about casting for season 2 of the hit Netflix show, Outer Banks.

Last week, we told you the popular series would begin filming in the Charleston area at the end of the month and that casting directors were looking for paid extras.

Young adults – ages 18-26 – are needed to portray high school students or early college students for a scene that is slated to film on September 9th and 10th.

This includes all genders/non-binary, any ethnicity. They will also need vehicles/surfboards the day of filming ($20 vehicle bump and will probably bump for larger props such as a surfboard for those booked with it.)

When applying, you are asked to give a detailed description in the question at the bottom of the application. For vehicle, be sure to list all the following details: COLOR, MODEL, MAKE, AND YEAR. For surfboard, list length/type, color, and brand (if logos are visible.)

“Although the entire set/crew will be informed and required to follow COVID protocols, some scenes will require people to be in close proximity to each other or our cast,” said casting directors in an email.

Individuals who have been socially isolating during the pandemic are encourages to apply and will be considered a priority throughout the season.

If chosen, you will be tested for COVID-19, which will be paid for by production and given an additional $20 bump for taking the test.

The pay rate is $80 for 8 hours and time and a half for every hour after the initial eight. You must be able to work in the Charleston, SC area.

To apply: https://app.castifi.com/#/roles/16584