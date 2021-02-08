EXTRAS WANTED: Casting directors looking for local extras to appear in ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Season 2

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – HBO’s ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ will be back for another season, and casting directors are looking for local extras to appear in the show.

Agents with Tona B. Dahlquist Casting are looking for extras who live in the Charleston or surrounding area to work on the show’s second season.

Season one of the HBO series, which primarily filmed in a location at the Citadel Mall, featured John Goodman, Adam Devine and Danny McBride. The episodes showcased many locations around the Charleston-area.

Those interesting in being considered for filming must submit the following elements:

Two current photos – a close-up and full length. They can be taken with a cellphone and should not include hats or sunglasses.

Your name, age, ethnicity, and phone number.

Your height, weight, clothing sizes, and description and location of any tattoos or piercings.

Many extras are booked with their vehicle for filming, so applicants are encouraged to include details like their vehicle’s make, model, year, and color when submitting. Extras will receive a bump in pay if their vehicle is used for filming.

Casting directors also say you should include any previous or current work that may play a role in the hiring process, like law enforcement, doctor, musician, athlete, etc.

Submissions should be sent to TRG2extras@gmail.com with the subject line being your age, ethnicity, gender, and city/state.

For more information regarding what you need to include in your submission, please click here.