Extras wanted for season 2 of The Righteous Gemstones on HBO

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Ready for your close-up? Casting agents are looking for extras to appear in season 2 of The Righteous Gemstones on HBO.

Season one of the HBO series, which primarily filmed in a location at the Citadel Mall, featured John Goodman, Adam Devine and Danny McBride. The episodes showcased many locations around the Charleston-area.

Tona B. Dahlquist Casting is looking for all ages, races and types for a variety of scenes.

Those interested should submit two current photos, a close-up and full length, which can be taken with a cellphone.

Include your name, age, phone number, city and state, height, weight and complete dress sizes:

For men: jacket, dress shirt neck/sleeve, polo or t-shirt size, pants – waist/inseam, and shoe size.

For women: measurements (chest/waist/hips), dress size, shirt, pants, skirt, and shoe size.

They say you should also include a description of visible tattoos and piercings.

Casting agents say you may include any actual job experience in case they have a role you are more fit to portray. Examples include police officer, paramedic, nurse or doctor, professional musician, singer, cook/chef or lawyer, judge our court reporter.

Send your submissions to TRG2extras@gmail.com and include your race, gender, age, city/state in your email heading.