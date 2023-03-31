CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Federal Aviation Administration has implemented a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) in the airspace surrounding the Cooper River Bridge Run.

The TFR restricts drone usage between 7:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Saturday in the following areas:

Center: On the CHARLESTON VORTAC (CHS) 138 degree radial at 8.9 nautical miles. (Latitude: 32º47’36″N, Longitude: 79º54’28″W) Radius: 2.5 nautical miles Altitude: From the surface up to and including 1000 feet AGL

A map of the no-drone zone can be found below:

Via FAA

Click here for a list of exceptions to the TFR.