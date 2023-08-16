CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The first day of class will soon begin for students at three Lowcountry colleges.

More than 1,300 students will begin their journey at Charleston Southern University during its annual move-in weekend. New students will arrive on Thursday, August 17 while returning students arrive on Saturday, August 19.

“Having exceeded goals for enrollment and resident housing, CSU projects to have over 2,400 full-time traditional undergraduates joining the campus family this fall. Close to 1,000 graduate and online students will pursue their purpose and degree at CSU as well,” the university said.

A welcoming ceremony will also take place Saturday evening. The first day of classes will be held on Monday, August 21.

College of Charleston students are also heading back to class. Resident halls open this Friday for students to start moving in. New student and family orientation happens from August 17 at 7:30 a.m. until August 18 at 2:30 p.m. in Maybank Hall.

Students will attend convocation on Monday, which is an annual celebration of the beginning of the scholastic year. Tuesday, August 22nd will mark the first day of classes.

The fall semester will begin on Monday, August 21st at Trident Technical College. Many residents in South Carolina are eligible for free tuition for academic programs through Spring 2024.

Trident Tech offers an array of skilled and trade courses from nursing to business, manufacturing and film, media and visual arts.