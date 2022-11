SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A portion of Berlin G Meyers Parkway is shut down because of a tree on the roadway Tuesday morning.

The Summerville Police Department said a tree across the road at Berlin G Meyers and East Carolina Avenue is impacting traffic.

It happened sometime before 10:50 a.m.

Northbound lanes on Berlin G Meyers are shut down while crews work to remove the tree.