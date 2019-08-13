Families eagerly await roundabout at dangerous intersection in Sangaree

SANGAREE, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s a dangerous intersection in Sangaree where hundreds of children walk-through going to and from school. But help is on the way to make that intersection a bit safer.

Its been an on-going issue at Sangaree Parkway and Royal Road – the intersection is very dangerous, especially during the school year when we have a lot of kids walking across the street.

Right next to the intersection is Sangaree Intermediate and Sangaree Elementary Schools. They are hoping this roundabout – and more importantly a pedestrian bridge – will help solve some of the problems.

Berkeley County Councilman Tommy Newell posted some photos of what the roundabout and bridge will look like on the Sangaree Shout Out Facebook group page.

One grandparent who lives in the area said she knows just how serious the problem of a car around kids can be.

“My nephew got killed years ago,” she said. “He got hit by a car flying behind him and hit him, threw him up in the air, he came down and it killed him.”

Then in a separate incident, her cousin’s child was hit by a car.

“Got hit by a car… came off the road on the sidewalk, I don’t know if they lost control or what it did, but hit the child, didn’t hurt him real bad, but it hurt him some. This has got to be done. Royle Road is so bad.”

She has 10 grandkids and 12 great-grandchildren she worries about. Some of them cross Royle Road on the way to school and said the approximately $1.8 million project cannot happen soon enough.

Councilman Newell said they hope to see work begin here at the intersection either by the end of this year or early 2020.