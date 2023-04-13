CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department announced a new date for its previously rained-out drive-in movie night.

Families are invited to join police for a showing of the Disney movie, Luca, at Greater Macedonia AME Church (725 Savage Road) on Saturday as part of the department’s community outreach program.

Free popcorn and snowcones will be provided to attendees, and food trucks will be on-site with food available for purchase.

The event was originally scheduled for April 8 but was postponed because of poor weather.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m., and the movie will start at 8:00 p.m.