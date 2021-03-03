Family and friends remember 74-year-old woman killed during weekend shooting

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Family and friends gathered in North Charleston to remember the life of a woman killed during a weekend shooting.

A candlelight vigil was held Tuesday evening for 74-year-old Mary Hayre, who was shot and killed Saturday at the Pine Crest Apartments on Pine Field Court.

Police say her body was found inside a car at the apartment complex.

Hayre worked at the Salvation Army, and friends say she never met a stranger.

“She’s always been around,” said Latasha Hayre. “She’s always been able to help people. It makes no sense, I just don’t know.”

“If you’re gonna rob somebody, I know you shouldn’t do it, but if you are going to, don’t kill them,” said Pamela Jeridore.

Police say 41-year-old Zaswan E. Rosendary was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in the case.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES