Family and friends remember 74-year-old woman killed during weekend shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Family and friends gathered in North Charleston to remember the life of a woman killed during a weekend shooting.

A candlelight vigil was held Tuesday evening for 74-year-old Mary Hayre, who was shot and killed Saturday at the Pine Crest Apartments on Pine Field Court.

Police say her body was found inside a car at the apartment complex.

Hayre worked at the Salvation Army, and friends say she never met a stranger.

“She’s always been around,” said Latasha Hayre. “She’s always been able to help people. It makes no sense, I just don’t know.”

“If you’re gonna rob somebody, I know you shouldn’t do it, but if you are going to, don’t kill them,” said Pamela Jeridore.

Police say 41-year-old Zaswan E. Rosendary was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in the case.