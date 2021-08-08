Family announces funeral services for Clarissa Saunders, mother of US Olympian Raven Saunders

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Olympian Raven Saunders and her family announced funeral services for their mother, Clarissa Saunders.

Clarissa, 50, passed away three days after watching her daughter, Raven, earn a silver medal in Tokyo. She was attending a watch party in Orlando days before.

There will be a viewing on Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Palmetto Mortuary.

The funeral service will take place at Royal Missionary Baptist Church on Thursday at a time to be determined.

Members of the community are welcome to attend. Masks are required for all services.