Family, dogs displaced after early morning house fire in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An early morning house fire displaced four people and two dogs in North Charleston.

According to the North Charleston Fire Department, emergency crews were dispatched to a house on Brigham Court just after 3:40 a.m.

Firefights reported heavy smoke coming from the garage once they arrived on scene and worked quickly to begin putting out the flames.

NCFD said firefighters moved inside the home to conduct a search.

They say fire spread to the attic and caused significant damage to the garage rood.

The fire was extinguished, and all occupants and their pets were accounted for. No injuries were reported.