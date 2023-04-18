CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Attorneys for the family of a woman whose body was found in a James Island marsh last summer have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against her live-in boyfriend’s estate.

41-year-old Megan Rich was last seen August 12 on James Island. Nearly a week later, her body was recovered in the water near Lighthouse Point and it was determined by the Charleston County Coroner that she died of a gunshot wound.

Following a search of his home, Brian Baker — the father of Rich’s youngest child — was arrested and charged with obstruction of justice for providing false information regarding her disappearance. While out on bond, authorities say he was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Investigators said the police department was finalizing arrest warrants charging Baker with Rich’s murder when they learned of his suicide.

According to a report from the Charleston Police Department (CPD), surveillance video showed Baker using cash to purchase cleaning supplies from Walmart on the day of Rich’s disappearance.

The investigation also found that Baker was in the process of replacing the kitchen floors in the pair’s shared home a few days later. In addition, blood was found in the kitchen and on Baker’s boat, CPD reports state.

The lawsuit also alleges that Baker made false and inconsistent statements to police and family in order to “frustrate the investigation and buy himself time” and that his untimely death was an attempt to “avoid criminal liability for his actions.”

Rich’s family is now suing Baker’s estate, claiming in a lawsuit filed Friday in Charleston County, that he “acted with a wanton, reckless, willful, and malicious disregard for the rights of [Rich]” in causing her death.

The family is seeking an unspecified amount in actual and punitive damages on behalf of Rich’s two children.