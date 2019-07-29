Family, friends gather to honor Water Mission co-founder, Molly Greene

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Family and friends gathered Monday to honor the life of Molly Greene.

The co-founder of Water Mission died nearly two weeks ago in an accidental drowning while on vacation in the Bahamas.

Molly and her husband, George, founded Water Mission in 2001 and dedicated their lives to bringing clean water to people across the world. In 18 years, they have served nearly four million people in 55 countries with lasting safe water solutions.

Monday’s memorial service was held at St. Philips Church in downtown Charleston. She will be missed by many not only in the Lowcountry but around the globe.