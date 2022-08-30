CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was granted bond after being accused of hitting two and killing Patrick Marrah and Taylor Lee Flowers on a motorcycle on the James Island Connector.

Officials with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) announced Tuesday that Richard Reed of Glennville, Georgia was taken into custody by detectives and charged with two counts of reckless vehicular homicide.

Family and friends of Marrah and Flowers say, the two always valued their family, friends, and each other.

“Patrick and Flowers were always loving and kind people. They always put their friends first and above all,” says Jimmy Monaghan, a friend of the victims.

CPD says Marrah and Flowers were traveling towards Calhoun Street when they were rear-ended by Reed’s Chevrolet box truck, then collided with a Tesla that was stopped in traffic. Reed’s wife spoke during bond court saying she was in disbelief of what happened.

“I know this isn’t the time and place, but we want to tell the victim’s family we are very, very sorry,” says Reed’s wife.

Friends of the victims say Marrah was a great handyman, who loved working on motorcycles and Flowers was passionate about modeling and boxing.

“Just full of energy and full of love. They really cared for the community around them,” says Monaghan.

As family and friends continue to grieve their loss, they say moving forward they are seeking justice and want Reed to be held responsible.

“He needs to be looked at what he was doing and the vehicle he was operating. As long as there is accountability, that’s all we are trying to look for,” Monaghan says.

Reed is charged with two counts of reckless vehicular homicide and CPD says this is an ongoing investigation.