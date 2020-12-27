Family, friends to hold candlelight vigil for Flood Street shooting victim

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Family and friends will gather in North Charleston on Sunday to honor the life of a shooting victim and call for an end to gun violence.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to a fatal shooting on Flood Street in the Gadsden Green community of downtown around 4:00 p.m. on December 22nd.

While no arrests have been made in the homicide case, family members will hold a candlelight vigil to honor the victim’s life, 24-year-old Malik Rishawd Nelson.

Several gun violence prevention groups will also attend Sunday’s vigil, including Parents Against Gun Violence, We Are Their Voices, Charleston Brady Chapter and Moms Demand Action.

The vigil is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. on Mawood Avenue in North Charleston.

Organizers say community members are welcome to attend and remember Nelson’s life lost and call for an end to the gun violence.