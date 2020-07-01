Family of Elijah Weatherspoon calls for transparency in investigation

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – On Tuesday night, the family of Elijah ‘Nicky’ Weatherspoon, the 18-year-old man that died after going overboard while boating with friends on Thursday night, released a statement honoring their loved one, and calling for a transparent investigation into his death. The family has retained attorneys to assist in navigating legal matters.

Family and friends say that witnesses on the boat with Weatherspoon have provided conflicting accounts of the moments leading up to his death. The family “is struggling to make sense of the incident…and [wants] to know specifically what happened on that boat on June 25, 2020.” Many have noted that Weatherspoon is believed to have been the only person of color on the boat, and wonder if that factor played any sort of role in the incident.

To gain better insight, the legal team “will be formally requesting the complete investigative file and pertinent information from the SC Department of Natural Resources, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Department, the Sullivan’s Island Police Department, and any and all agencies who are investigating this tragic incident.”

As the family endures the devastating loss, they request privacy, but thank the community for the kindness and support. The family remembers Weatherspoon as “a wonderful friend, brother, and son…[and] an accomplished athlete [who] loved soccer and football…, a doting uncle to his six-month old niece,” and someone that his younger cousins looked up to.

While the family acknowledges that the void of his passing will never be filled, they hope a thorough and transparent investigation will shed some light on the circumstances.