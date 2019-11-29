Family of iconic local broadcaster Dan Moon announces ‘celebration of life’ details

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A celebration of life will be held next weekend for iconic Lowcountry broadcaster, Dan Moon, who passed away this week at the age of 78.

The popular radio talk show host and former News 2 anchor and news director was surrounded by family when he died on Wednesday.

Family members say Moon passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

His family is inviting all who loved Dan to a Celebration of Life on Sunday, December 8th at Oakley Farms (112 Pasco Lane) in Moncks Corner.

Guests should arrive between 2:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., the ceremony will take place from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Moon’s family is requesting those who attend to dress causal. They say the public is welcome.