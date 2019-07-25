Family of Molly Green waiting to announce funeral plans

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Family members said they are still waiting to make funeral plans for Molly Greene.

Greene, who was the co-founder of Water Mission International, died last week while on vacation with her family in the Bahamas.

Molly and her husband, George, founded Water Mission in 2001. It’s an organization that brings clean water to people across the world. In 18 years, they have served nearly four million people in 55 countries with lasting safe water solutions.

Mr. Greene sent a letter this week saying they still do not know when visitation and a funeral will happen. He said they are still waiting to bring her body back to the states, which could happen as early as this Sunday.

“No words can describe this heartbreaking loss for our family,” he said in a statement shortly after his wife’s passing. “Molly passed away in a tragic accident while on vacation with our family in the Bahamas. We mourn the loss to our family. We know that a larger global family mourns with us and celebrates her life, as she blessed so many around the world.”

For now, friends may write cards of remembrance at Molly’s home church, St. Philip’s Church, in downtown Charleston located at 142 Church Street.