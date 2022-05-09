KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – The family of two sisters who were shot and killed execution-style in 2010 is upset after learning the man who confessed to their murder is back in town — and he was never tried.

Joseph Jermaine Brand admitted to shooting Naomi Johnson and her sister, Thelma Haddock, in Kingstree on October 4, 2010. He was evaluated and ruled not competent to stand trial at the time, so he was committed to an institution.

But the family recently learned that Brand was back in Kingstree.

“t was in the wind after being given a little bit of notice that this was going to happen today but he was potentially spotted 20 minutes ago about three blocks that way,” said Lori Murray, the family’s lawyer.

Murray said Solicitor Chip Finney told her the double murder charges had been dropped, but the family said they were never notified.

“Mr. Finney, in the solicitor’s office, dismissed all the charges against Mr. Brant. So, they dismissed all the charges prior to the competency order being put in the records. They were so eager to get rid of the charges and get them off their books.”

Murray said she can’t even find a record of the charges in the clerk of court’s office. But she said Solicitor Finney told her he is planning to take the charges to the grand jury, likely the week of May 27.

Darren Tisdale, the mayor of Kingstree, is also the son of Naomi Johnson.

“We’re just asking for closure. That’s all this family’s asking for. And I don’t know about you but yesterday I didn’t get to see my mom on Mother’s Day. And it don’t get easier,” he said.

The solicitor’s office did not respond to our request for comment.