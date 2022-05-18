NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The family of a woman killed in a train versus car collision in October has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

Reshana Lambright was one of three people who died when an SUV collided with an Amtrak passenger train on the Remount Road railroad crossing at around 2:30 a.m. on October 30. The driver of the SUV was treated at the hospital for injuries.

Now Lambright’s family is suing the driver of the SUV and the nightclub where the women were prior to the crash.

In the lawsuit filed Tuesday in Charleston County, the plaintiffs allege that the four women attended a Halloween Party at New Jack City nightclub on Ashley Phosphate Road the night of the crash where the driver became “visibly and noticeably” intoxicated.

The family alleges the four women were traveling up Remount Road and the driver was continuing to “drink Patron and Crown Royal, storing (it) at her feet.” An incident report from the North Charleston Police Department does not indicate whether alcohol was found in the vehicle after the crash.

According to the police report, the driver attempted to drive around the lowered crossing arms as the train was approaching, subsequently being struck and causing three passengers to be ejected and immediately killed.

When the driver was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina, the lawsuit alleges that the driver had a “substantial” amount of alcohol in her system following a BAC test an hour after the incident.

The driver is being sued for “wrongful, neglectful. and purposeful” actions that contributed to Lambright’s death. New Jack City is also being sued as the defendants claim it “contributed to [driver’s] impairment, intoxication, and ultimately, to the collision with the train” by overserving the driver.

We reached out to the attorney representing the victim’s family and the owner of New Jack City, but neither chose to comment.

The driver has not been charged and NCPD said the incident is still being actively investigated.