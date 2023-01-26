NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new restaurant has opened its doors to customers near the Tanger Outlets in North Charleston.

Family-owned Hangar 72 Sports Tavern offers an Americana-style menu from burgers to wings, prime rib, and more.

“We offer a full-service bar, three dining areas, multiple TVs including a 110″ big screen and an atmosphere fit for all ages,” said owner Jason Harter.

Hangar 72 Sports Tavern (4951 Centre Pointe Dr.) opens at 11:00 a.m. daily with a late-night menu that serves until midnight. “Friday and Saturday night we are open until 1:00 a.m.,” said Harter.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place Monday, January 30 at 2:00 p.m.