SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The family of a Summerville man has identified him as the United States contractor killed in a March 23 Syrian drone strike.

According to his family, Scott Dubis (53) was the U.S. contractor killed on a Coalition base near Hasakah in northeast Syria.

The Department of Defense (DoD) said “a one-way unmanned aerial vehicle” believed to be of Iranian origin struck a maintenance facility shortly before 1:40 p.m. local time. Five U.S. service members and one additional contractor were wounded in the attack.

President Biden approved retaliatory attacks on Syrian facilities believed to be used by groups affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.

Via: Frank Dubis

According to his obituary, Dubis had a lifelong passion for fixing things that led to “a career repairing and maintaining military vehicles and equipment as a contractor to the U.S. military.”

The Summerville High School graduate was returned to Dover Air Force Base during a Dignified Transfer Ceremony on March 28, then made his way to Charleston where he will be laid to rest.

