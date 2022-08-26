NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Family of a woman killed in a crash that involved a North Charleston officer are demanding answers and calling for help from those who may have witnessed the collision.

An officer with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) was responding to a reported shooting on July 5 when he collided with Raudnesia Waring at the intersection of Dorchester Road and Scarsdale Avenue while driving an unmarked Dodge Charger.

Waring died at the scene. The officer was injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

Attorney Tiffany Spann-Wilder said in a press release there have been more questions than answers in this case. She said the family is now calling on those who saw the crash to help shed light on what happened.

“The loss of one life is one too many when it was totally preventable,” said Spann-Wilder. “As a community, we all have a stake in the shaping of police pursuit policies; we share the roadways and no citizen should perish at the hands of those sworn to serve and protect.”

Spann-Wilder went on to say, “The streets of North Charleston are not for Nascar racing and we are certainly not in the wild, wild west, but unchecked police officers do create this type of environment.”

Family members said Waring would have turned 25 in October.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.