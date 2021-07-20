Family visiting Isle of Palms says they were struck by pellets from passing car

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – A family says they were struck by pellets Monday night while visiting the Isle of Palms.

The victim said she and her two daughters, along with a friend, were walking to dinner when someone passed them in an SUV, rolled down the windows, and shot at them.

“We heard pow pow pow and were stunned,” the woman said in a Facebook post. “The girls were hit with what felt like stinging pellets. They have red welts where they were hit.”

Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett said it happened in front of the Harris Teeter on Palm Boulevard.

Chief Cornett said there were no injuries, and the family did not request any other assistance.

Police are investigating the incident. Count on us for updates.