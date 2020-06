CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fam’s Brewing Co. has announced they will be closing their dining rooms and patios to customers due to the latest spike in COVID-19 cases in the area.

In a Facebook post they said that they will only be offering carryout and delivery to their customers until they see a decline in cases.

Charleston has seen a 100% increase in COVID-19 cases over the last few weeks and other restaurants are also beginning to discuss closing dining rooms until a decline occurs.