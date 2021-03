MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Whitesville Rural Volunteer Fire Department is responding to a fatal Wednesday evening collision on Highway 17a at Lazy Hill Road.

According to the department, Highway 17a southbound shut down shortly after 5:00 p.m. and is expected to remain closed for the next two hours.

Crews are asking drivers to find an alternate route.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.