BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal pedestrian versus auto collision Thursday night.

According to officials, the collision occurred at 8:55 p.m. in Berkeley County. A 2007 F150 was traveling West on College Park Rd. when it struck a pedestrian crossing the road.

The pedestrian was transported to Trident Medical Center where they later died due to their injuries.