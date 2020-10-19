Fatal hit and run early Monday morning in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a hit and run that happened early Monday morning in Summerville.

Deputies in Dorchester County responded to the crash with injuries on Miles Jamison Road near Greenhurst Avenue.

According to authorities, the call came in around 2:50 a.m. Officials placed markers on Miles Jamison Rd. as they processed evidence from the scene.

Highway Patrol later confirmed that the hit and run did was fatal. This remains active as authorities continue to investigate. However, all lanes have reopened on Miles Jamison Rd.

This is a developing story and we are working to learn more. Count on us for updates.