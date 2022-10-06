NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The shooting happened on Hunters Ridge Lane and the neighbor who spoke with News 2 says she’s not surprised because shootings happen in her neighborhood often.

“I don’t even call the police anymore,” Margaret McLennan, who has lived in the neighborhood for more than 30 years, said, “because it’s so regular hearing the gunshots all through the night and stuff.”

North Charleston Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Pepperidge area.

“Today at about 2:35 p.m.,” North Charleston Police deputy chief Ken Hagge said, “police responded to Hunters Ridge in reference to a shots fired call. As we arrived on scene, we found one victim deceased.”

As more officers responded, they discovered more than one person had been shot.

“We found two more victims,” Hagge said. “Both of those victims were transported to the hospital.”

McLennan says she hears gunshots several times a month.

“It’s regular,” she said, “you just hear it so often that you don’t even call. You figure, if somebody’s injured, somebody that knows about it will call the police.”

Even McLennan said she was almost the victim of a stray bullet a few years ago.

“My bedroom is the second window,” she said, “somebody shot right over. If I had been standing up, it would have went through my head, and the bullet is still in my closet now.”

Police have not identified a suspect from Wednesday’s shooting, but the investigation is still ongoing.

“We do have some cameras in the area,” Hagge said. “We are reviewing footage of those cameras, we’re reviewing neighbors’ footage and we’re talking to a ton of witnesses.”

McLennan says something must change.

“I think neighbors need to care more about one another,” she said. “We need to come together and talk and find out what’s going on and see if there’s any way we can help one another.”

Because there’s been too many shootings in the neighborhood.

“Just tell people to love each other and quit this,” McLennan said. “We all need to love each other and care about our neighbors.”

North Charleston Police says the shooting may have been a drive-by shooting. The coroner’s office has not released the name of the person who died in the shooting at this time.