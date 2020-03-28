Father and son arrested in hit and run fatality

MEGGETT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has arrested a father and son for a March 20 hit and run fatality on Highway 165.

According to CCSO, Tyler Stipp (22) was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving a death.

After the accident, CCSO released photos of the truck and asked the public to be on the lookout. They also reported that it might have front-end damage.

CCSO says that they located the truck at a North Charleston hotel, but the front bumper and grille had been replaced.

Tyler’s father, Peter Stipp (47) was charged with accessory after the fact. CCSO says that Peter Stipp helped his son obtain a new hood and grille from a salvage yard to put on his GMC truck.