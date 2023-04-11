NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A father and daughter were killed in a single-vehicle crash that happened over the weekend in North Charleston.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department were dispatched to the end of Meeting Street Road around 2:00 a.m. Sunday where a vehicle was found on its roof.

Charleston County EMS arrived and confirmed that both occupants died.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal later identified the victims as 84-year-old Franklin Aiken and 33-year-old Arielle Aiken, both of North Charleston.

Coroner O’Neal said the crash happened Saturday and the vehicle was found Sunday morning.

She said both died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating.