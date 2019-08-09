Father files lawsuit against owner of Pit Bull who bit girl in Wescott Park

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The father of a girl who was bitten in the face by a pit bull in Dorchester County has filed a lawsuit.

The incident happened back in February at a dog part in Wescott Park.

When officers met with the victim’s father, he told them the dog had raced from across the park and then attacked his daughter by biting her in the face.

The lawsuit claims the dog’s owners knew the pit bull had a tendency to attack unprovoked and was dangerous to the public.

That suit also states the victim now has permanent injuries and partial disability.